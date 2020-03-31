Health and warfare in the coronavirus era

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi talks about the tremendous challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.

Eve Harow speaks with Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi on the tremendous challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created on the municipal level in their Judean town.

Health and welfare, security, employment and even religious issues must be dealt with in addition to ongoing city maintenance in all spheres.

Original ideas are sprouting on the grassroots level and disseminating nationally - even globally - as the spirit of a community is tested by a crisis where traditional coping tactics are currently taboo.