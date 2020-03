Rabbi Michoel Tzvi Fettman, 39, passes away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rabbi Michoel Tzvi Fettman, 39, of Lakewood, New Jersey, passed away on Monday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rabbi Fettman, a father of nine children, was taken to Kimball Hospital in Lakewood five days ago after showing COVID-19 symptoms. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated until his death on Monday afternoon.

Originally from Boro Park, he recently moved to Lakewood recently, and lived in the “Oak Vine” community.