New York lawmaker diagnosed with coronavirus

New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez becomes fifth House lawmaker to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez has been diagnosed with coronavirus, The New York Post reported on Monday, just days after she shared a speaking lectern and microphone with dozens of House colleagues.

The Brooklyn Democrat placed an open palm on a shared microphone’s foam this past Friday morning during debate on the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, moving the device closer to her face, before draping her hands on a lectern that held her notes.

A seat occupied by Velázquez toward the rear of the House chamber was subsequently filled by a different congresswoman. All Democrats who spoke after her shared the same podium and mic, noted The New York Post.

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, I began to feel under the weather,” Velázquez, 67, said in a statement Monday. “I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food.”

“After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild at the present time and I am taking Tylenol for fever, and isolating myself at my home. At the advice of The Attending Physician, neither COVID 19 laboratory testing nor a doctor’s office visit was recommended. I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff,” added the congresswoman.

“I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing,” she said.

The congresswoman and many other New York members of Congress attended the House debate on Friday, flouting CDC guidance that they should self-isolate for 14 days after leaving the New York City area, which is the national epicenter of COVID-19.

The chamber was filled with an uncomfortable amount of coughing. Lawmakers poured into the House after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) indicated he would force them to appear in person to vote.

Velázquez becomes the fifth House lawmaker to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, following Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Joe Cunningham (D-SC).

One senator, Rand Paul (R-KY), last week tested positive for the virus as well.

Several lawmakers have gone into self-quarantine in recent weeks after interacting with a person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month and who was later hospitalized with coronavirus.

Last Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative for coronavirus. They underwent the test after a staff member of the Vice President’s office had tested positive for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump had previously tested negative for COVID-19. He had taken the test after being in proximity to several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and interacting with others who have self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

New York has more than 66,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,200 deaths. There are more than 153,000 cases in the US.