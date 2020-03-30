Interior Minister Aryeh Deri: 'We'll remove haredi coronavirus patients from their homes'

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri concluded that as of today, the Health Ministry will pass on details of coronavirus patients and those in isolation to the Interior Ministry.

From there, the data will be transmitted to all authorities through secure information channels while preserving the individual's privacy. The move was made to monitor implementation of the guidelines and warnings issued to the public.

The summaries were reached during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, attended by Deri, Litzman, and also Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, and professionals.

At the meeting, it was decided that the Interior Ministry, in coordination with IDF Home Front Command, will coordinate coronavirus patient transfer from haredi and Arab localities to hotels to prevent further infection with the virus. Emphasis will be placed on disadvantaged populations. The Interior Ministry will work in coordination with local authorities.

Minister Deri said the move was already underway. "We're deep into the work in coordination with the Health Ministry to obtain information about patients and those isolated in the local authorities. The goal is to get the coronavirus and isolated patients into hotels, using all means.

"The haredi and Arab sectors have many disadvantaged families with many children, so we're working fast to isolate the patients and prevent the spread. This is our mission and we're working using every effort to achieve it," Minister Deri added.