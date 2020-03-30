Netanyahu coronavirus tests come back negative

PM to remain in self-quarantine until Health Ministry instructs him otherwise even after he, his family, and his staff test negative.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's coronavirus tests came back negative Sunday evening. The tests conducted on the prime minister's family and staff also showed no infection.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the prime minister is currently in swlf-quarantine until the Health Ministry instructs otherwise," the Prime Minister\s Office stated.

In addition, the Knesset spokesperson stated that no MKs would be required to enter isolation since none of them had been in contact with Netanyahu's adviser Rivka Falluch, whose husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

Netanyahu decided to go into self-quarantine after it was revealed that his adviser's husband had contracted the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's Office said that "in recent weeks, the prime minister and his environment have been strictly adhering to the Health Ministry's guidelines, accompanied by his personal physician, and have held most of the discussions on video calls from his residence."