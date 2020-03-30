MDA volunteers serving Meah Shearim pelted with rocks

Magen David Adom crew dispatched to gather virus test specimen from ill resident attacked by assailant who fled; police complaint submitted.

A team of Magen David Adom that arrived to take a coronavirus test sample on Oneg Shabbat Street in Mea She'arim, Jerusalem was pelted with rocks by assailants who managed to escape.

The MDA emergency medical technician volunteer was wearing biohazard-protective gear when he was standing near the building where he was to administer a coronavirus test when suddenly he was hit by rocks.

He was lightly injured in the shoulder and the windshield was smashed of the Jerusalem Municipality vehicle that was in Magen David Adom service for transporting coronavirus test samples.

A complaint will be filed with the police.