Looking to clean a new apartment? It is highly recommended to read these lines so as not to fall for a charlatan cleaning company find yourself severely disappointed.



Once you have received the keys to your new apartment, what is actually left is minor modifications, cleaning, and of course a moving company for a convenient move. How convenient and easy it is to find a cleaning company for a new apartment over the internet: You call a company that offers you its services over the phone, and here you fall. The cleaning company will tell you about the great service it will provide for you, including bonuses they will give you. And the price? They will give you a bargain price. When you ask the phone representative to send a representative to coordinate expectations and close an order, he will tell you that there is no need for it and that the price is final, and here you should be careful.



So what happens next?



The contracting contractor will come in the morning to perform the service, and he will tell you that the order does not match the reality, and it will cost much more. When you ask him for the reason, he will start telling you that the floor needs special sanding and not just polishing, and the service is much more expensive.



When you ask him how much will it cost you? You will be shocked by the prices you hear - they may be three or more times what you agreed on in advance.



Cleaning a new apartment before moving



It is important to know how to clean a new apartment before moving into it. This is relatively easy to do: The building contractor usually performs the main cleaning and therefore, you do not need a cleaning company at all. In fact, you can clean the apartment yourself, or at most employ a housekeeper to help clean your new apartment.

If the building contractor did not clean the apartment and the apartment is very dirty, then you definitely need a new apartment cleaning company before moving in. It is important to clean before moving in, both so that it will cost you less, and more importantly, so that your furniture will be protected, since the service is often accompanied by water and chemical detergents.



How to find a reliable cleaning company



First, you should ask family or close friends if they recommend a cleaning company. If you did not receive recommendations, proceed as follows:



A. Contact the company you are interested in hiring to clean your apartment. Insist on meeting a representative who will offer you a quote in your new apartment.



B. Ask all the required questions such as how they work and what materials they use, and adjust your expectations in advance.



C. Ask for recommendations from the same company that you used recently, from the area where your new apartment is located so you can check.



D. If the company representative recommends that you polish the floor, know that chances are you don't need it: Most new apartments are tiled with porcelain granite.



Cleaning a new apartment without salt acid



It is important to know that one of the most common ingredients for cleaning companies to use is hydrochloric acid. Be vigilant and ensure that the cleaning company does not use this material. Hydrochloric acid damages taps, including anything nickel-plated, and hydrochloric acid damages floors, and a few other things as well. A cleaning company for a new professional apartment will never use these materials, saving you a lot of money, not to mention heartache.



Polishing the floor in a new apartment



There are not many apartments that are tiled with marble floor or any other type of floor you may have ordered all by yourself, and you can always ask the company you bought from what the recommended treatment for that type of flooring is.

At any rate, we recommend Polishing Crystal for marble floors. Polishing Crystal should only be used by professional workers - otherwise it is a catastrophe. If the apartment is tiled with natural wood flooring, there are two things which are most important: Firstly, cleaning a new apartment in this case should be done without a water pipe. Secondly, polishing a natural wood floor should be done with a polishing machine, and a very gentle pad for polishing, and again without water at all.



This writer has been the owner of a cleaning service cleaning company that has been practicing professionally and reliably for over 30 years.