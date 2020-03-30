Number of coronavirus patients rises to 4,347, 80 in serious condition, 63 on ventilators.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel reached 4,347 by Monday morning, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Of those, 4,0387 are in mild condition, while 81 are in moderate condition and 80 are in serious condition.

Among the 80 in serious condition are 63 who are unconscious and on ventilators.

Fifteen of those who were previously in serious condition have now passed away.

Approximately half of coronavirus patients - 2,107 - are being treated or monitored at home, while 586 are in "coronavirus hotels" and 543 are in hospitalized. Another 134 patients have fully recovered and were sent home.

Last week, a small study showed that nearly half of coronavirus patients who know the source of their infection were infected abroad, while another 20% were infected at synagogues or shopping centers.