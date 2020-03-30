Mossad procures vital medical supplies including millions of masks, 30 ventilators

The Mossad is recruiting again, this time in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic. According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, Mossad agents have succeeded in obtaining 30 ventilators, 10 million surgical masks, and 25,000 “N95” masks, and bringing them to Israel, despite the international scramble to locate and purchase these urgently needed supplies.

According to the report, Mossad officials have also obtained thousands of overalls which will be used by Magen David Adom (MDA) teams testing Israelis for coronavirus.

The Mossad claims that this is the first batch of several they hope to bring to Israel. The operation to procure medical supplies is being overseen by the Mossad’s director himself, Yossi Cohen, who is utilizing his global connections with political leaders and heads of intelligence organizations in order to acquire essential equipment for Israel.

“We purchase supplies without seeking recognition, and fly them to Israel without seeking recognition,” said a source involved in the Mossad’s procurement effort.

The Mossad has already succeeded in bringing 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel.