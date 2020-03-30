US Jewish leaders welcome progress in Israel's coalition talks

Heads of Conference of Presidents: The Jewish State needs a stable government in place now more than ever.

Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Sunday welcomed the progress being made in Israel towards the formation of a government.

"We are heartened by the possibility that a new Israeli government is forming. With the serious challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Jewish State needs a stable government in place now more than ever,” they said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing the imminent conclusion of the lengthy political process that began nearly a year ago. We pray for the safety of all the people of Israel and for our friends all over the world," added the Jewish leaders.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met overnight Saturday for a lengthy discussion, following which the sides said that "significant understandings and progress were made in establishing a unity government.”

The sides have yet to agree on the identities of some of the ministers who will be appointed. On Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made clear that media publications on the negotiations, including the division of ministerial positions, are “Fake News.”

Meanwhile, reports on Sunday night indicated that Labor MKs Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli are expected to enter the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government.

Peretz may be appointed Economy Minister and Shmuli may be appointed Welfare Minister or a Deputy Minister in the Welfare Ministry. The final decision will be made on Monday.