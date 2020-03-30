110,000 shekels for those affected by coronavirus in Samaria

The Christian Friends of Israeli Communities in Judea and Samaria donated 110,000 shekels’ worth of food coupons to the needy in Samaria, as part of the organization's activity for the residents of Judea and Samaria.

The head of the organization, Sondra Oster Baras, gave the donation in a small ceremony held at the offices of the Shomron Regional Council, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

"For 22 years we have made contacts with Christians around the world and we connect them to the issue of settlement in Judea and Samaria. Beyond the beautiful donations we have received, we have created a circle of enthusiastic supporters of the right of the people of Israel to all the territories of Israel," said Baras.

"I want to thank Sandra," said the head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan. "She is a true friend of ours, and with a big heart and a lot of professionalism helps many communities in Samaria and so many people, in countless areas, from welfare and security and medicine, to playgrounds and everything else that is needed, everything from the heart.”

“At such a time, when the people of Israel return to their land and observe the words of the prophets, Jeremiah, Ezekiel and Amos, with the people of Israel returning to Samaria, every person should ask himself on which side of history he was in this period, whether on the side of those who helped the people of Israel to maintain the words of the prophets or not. Those who are privileged to be on the side of those who help the people of Israel keep the words of the prophets, it is a great virtue," Dagan concluded.