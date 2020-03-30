Jerusalem to open 'coronavirus hotels' for families with many children

The hotels will provide help to families who find it difficult to comply with the isolation provisions in their homes.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion agreed on Sunday to work together to open hotels in Jerusalem for people infected with coronavirus.

Two hotels will be opened for people who have contracted the virus and two hotels will be opened for those who may have contracted the disease and are required to stay in isolation. In Jerusalem, two such hotels will open in the eastern part of the city and two in the western part of the city.

The hotels will be open to all sectors and address the plight of disadvantaged populations and families with many children who find it difficult to comply with the isolation provisions in their homes due to lack of space and lack of adequate conditions.

"We hope that the hotels will start operating in the coming days and will address the distress that exists among many residents who are required to maintain their lives and the lives of their families but cannot do so," said Minister Deri and Mayor Lion.