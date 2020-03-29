Cabinet meeting on coronavirus restrictions postponed

The cabinet was scheduled to convene for a telephone meeting on Sunday night to discuss approving the new, stricter restrictions on civilians as part of the fight against the coronavirus. However, a short time after the meeting was scheduled to begin, the Prime Minister's spokeswoman announced that it has been postponed to Monday.

The reason for the postponement of the meeting is that work on the new emergency regulations, which will tighten restrictions on movement, has not yet been completed.

The government ministries, which were supposed to present their side at the meeting, have not yet finalized the regulations and so it has been decided to wait for the final version.

At the same time, it was announced that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would like to introduce on Monday, after the restrictions have been approved, the comprehensive economic aid program for the economy.

Among the regulations the government is expected to approve is increased enforcement of movement restrictions by over a thousand IDF soldiers who will join the police force. About 650 soldiers are already working with the police as of Sunday morning, and Minister Naftali Bennett has already signed the orders to lend more than 700 additional soldiers.

In addition, the government is planning to limit the scope of the work in the economy. Alongside all this and in light of the low compliance with the guidelines among some of the haredi communities, further restrictions may be imposed in specific haredi areas and the information provided to this sector will be increased.