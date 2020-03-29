Amir Peretz expected to join Netanyahu-Gantz government

Knesset members Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli are expected to enter the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government and receive the economic and welfare ministries.

Peretz and Shmuli are members of the Labor party. Fellow Labor MK Merav Michaeli is not expected to join them in the government.

Peretz may be appointed Economy Minister and Shmuli may be appointed Welfare Minister or a Deputy Minister in the Welfare Ministry. The final decision will be made on Monday.

Under the agreement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who will serve as Prime Minister for a year and a half, will then be appointed as Vice Prime Minister and be responsible for Israel's relationship with world powers.

When the new government is sworn in, Netanyahu and Benny Gantz will be sworn in together. For the first year and a half, Gantz will serve as Vice Prime Minister as well as Defense minister or as Foreign Minister.