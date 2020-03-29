US tells citizens wishing to leave Israel to act quickly

The United States informed its citizens of restrictions on leaving Israel and urged those who wish to leave to do so at their earliest convenience.

"As of today, the only available commercial flight departing from Ben Gurion Airport to the United States is via United Airlines, but that may change at any time. El-Al has announced a temporary cessation of flights from March 26 till April 4. To the best of our knowledge, there are currently no available flights from Ben Gurion to other destinations with connections to the United States," the US embassy in Jerusalem said.

It also said that "U.S. citizens who regularly reside in or wish to travel to the United States must immediately arrange for their departure unless they are willing to remain in Israel for an unlimited period of time or remain outside the United States for a long period of time that is not yet defined."

The embassy mentioned that US citizens not residing in Israel will not be allowed to enter its borders due to the Corona crisis.

"We recommend that passengers refrain from boarding flights to Israel without a pre-authorization letter of approval because there is no guarantee that they will be able to enter the country. In addition, all incoming passengers, including US citizens, may be subject to a health check and a 14-day isolation period at a facility set up by the Israeli government," concluded the statement.