Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 4,247

Confirmed cases of coronavirus shoot over 4,000 as death toll rises to 15. 74 patients are in serious condition.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 4,247, the Health Ministry announced Sunday night.

74 patients are in serious condition, 82 are in moderate condition, and 3,944 patients are in mild condition. 132 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

500 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 551 are being kept in special 'coronavirus hotels' across Israel. 2,100 patients are being self-quarantined at home.

Two Israelis died from the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15.