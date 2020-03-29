Shaked warns of 'ideological enslavement' to Left

The former Justice Minister said handing over Defense and Justice portfolios would ruin recent work on the ground in Judea and Samaria.

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) is worried about the composition of the emerging government, in which Blue and White party is expected to occupy most of the ministerial positions coveted by the national camp.

"The handing over of defense and justice ministries to the left means ideological enslavement…and the destruction of the revolution within the Justice Department and regularization effort we have championed in Judea and Samaria recent years," said the former Justice Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister spoke with leaders of the National Camp, telling them that preserving the bloc was more important now than during efforts to establish a unity government.

The prime minister made it clear to the faction leaders that a number of media publications on the negotiations, including the division of ministerial positions, were 'Fake News.'

The conversation between Netanyahu and faction leaders took place after senior officials in the Yamina party strongly attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for once again "stabbing a knife" in the back of the national-religious camp. Yamina is likely to end up with just the education portfolio alongside a junior ministerial portfolio in the emerging government.

'' As always, Netanyahu ignores Yamina, leaving us for the end. The same religious Zionist [party] that [kept him going] over the past year, always standing by his side," senior Yamina officials said.

Party representatives threatened to stay out of the coalition if the prime minister did not improve his offer.

'' Prior to the elections, he attends [a ceremony] at the Eli pre-military academy, but once they're over, he sells religious Zionism to the left and the haredim. This betrayal means the end of the right block. The right-haredi bloc is history," stated a senior Yamina official.

Against the backdrop of progress in unity government negotiations, it appears that the Minister of Justice will be a Netanyahu-vetted MK from Blue and White.

The Likud is expected to hold on to the Public Security portfolio with the candidate vetted by Blue and White, with the right-wing bloc getting the Finance, Home Security, Transportation, Education, Health, Interior, Negev and Galilee, Energy, Environmental Protection, Construction, Religion, Intelligence, Regional Cooperation, as well as Jerusalem and Heritage portfolios.

Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal reported that the leading candidate for Knesset Speaker is Yariv Levin, Miri Regev is expected to be appointed Minister of Public Security and Amir Ohana is slated to receive the Transportation portfolio.