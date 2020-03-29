Netanyahu: Publication of ministerial posts is fake news

PM speaks with leaders of national camp, says decisions on ministerial portfolios have not been made.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with leaders of the National Camp parties and made it clear to them that preserving the National Camp is more important than ever during the current efforts to establish a unity government.

The prime minister told the faction leaders that media publications on the negotiations, including the division of ministerial positions, are 'Fake News.'

Earlier, the Yamina party party threatened that if Netanyahu did not improve his offer, the party would remain out of the coalition. At present, the prime minister plans to give Yamina only the education portfolio alongside a junior portfolio in the unity government.

"As always, Netanyahu ignores Yamina, leaving us for the end. The same religious Zionist [party] that [kept him going] over the past year, always standing by his side," senior Yamina officials said.

Party representatives threatened to stay out of the coalition if the prime minister did not improve his offer.

''Prior to the elections, he attends [a ceremony] at the Eli pre-military academy, but once they're over, he sells religious Zionism to the left and the haredim. This betrayal means the end of the right block. The right-haredi bloc is history," stated a senior Yamina official.

Against the backdrop of progress in negotiations for a unity government, it appears that the Minister of Justice will be a Netanyahu-vetted MK from Blue and White.

The Likud is expected to hold on to the Public Security portfolio with the candidate vetted by Blue and White, with the right-wing bloc getting the Finance, Home Security, Transportation, Education, Health, Interior, Negev and Galilee, Energy, Environmental Protection, Construction, Religion, Intelligence, Regional Cooperation, as well as Jerusalem and Heritage portfolios.

Channel 12's Amit Segal reported that the leading candidate for Knesset Speaker is Yariv Levin, Miri Regev is expected to be appointed Minister of Public Security and Amir Ohana is slated to receive the Transportation portfolio.