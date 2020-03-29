'Savages, maybe even murderers'

The director of the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Professor Moti Ravid, addressed on Sunday the mass funeral which was held in Bnei Brak on Saturday night. Hundreds of people attended the funeral in violation of coronavirus quarantine orders.

In an interview with Kan News, Ravid said, "We are at war. At the funeral yesterday, savage people came from the Yerushalmi Faction came - I don't know whether to call them murderers today - and gathered here."

"This morning, too, I saw people in the street, some of the shops open, they were gathering together without masks. The lesson was not internalized enough," Professor Ravid stated.

Rabbi Boaz Neti of the haredi Yerushalmi Faction tried to explain the mass attendance at the funeral: "We urge everyone to heed the instructions, but understand - when a man's rabbi passes away, it is like his father and it is very hard for him to stay home."

Earlier, ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav wondered why the police did not disperse the mass gathering at the funeral. "I come to the police, if it was a ticking bomb - like a terrorist, the system knows how to handle it. It's a ticking bomb that was at the funeral."

In an interview with Galai Tzahal, he emphasized that most of the haredi public adhere to the Ministry of Health's guidelines. '' I was ashamed of myself, ashamed of the public, ashamed of blasphemy that it causes. It is not a public who cannot read, it understands more than anyone else [the biblical verse] 'For your own sake, therefore, be most careful.'"

"There are no words anymore, it's about a borderless virus that crosses sectors, and everyone knows what's going on in Bnei Brak. Soon, there won't be a home without an infected person."

When asked what he thought about the possibility of a general closure on Bnei Brak, Meshi-Zahav replied: "If there is no choice then it should be done. Most of the haredi public adhere to the Ministry of Health's instructions. there is a small group that may act as part of the anti-Zionist campaign, but they do not realize it shows how disrespectful they are, everything they do is worth nothing when they are a ticking bomb and people are infected."