15th Israeli dies from coronavirus

Rosa Sherman Arbel, 84 passes away at Shaarei Zedek Medical Center after being hospitalized with coronavirus.

Rosa Sherman Arbel, an 84-year-old woman who was hospitalized six days ago in the isolation Shaarei Zedek Medical Center, passed away today (Sunday) after her condition deteriorated. She is the 15th Israeli to die from the coronavirus.

Arbel, a Jerusalem resident and retired health ministry worker, left children and grandchildren behind. Her family stated: "A dedicated mother and grandmother who always put the best interests of her children and their needs ahead of her own."