Yesh Atid-Telem pledge to sit in opposition

The Yesh Atid and Telem factiosn, which broke away from the Blue and White party last week, released a statement pledging to sit in the opposition should Israeli Relience leader Benny Gantz form a unity government with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Yesh Atid – Telem will continue on the path for which it entered politics. From the opposition, we will fight for the citizens of Israel and protect Israel’s democracy. Simultaneously, we will all work together to help the public get through the coronavirus crisis. The crisis isn’t being well managed. The economy is collapsing and decisions aren’t being carried out," the parties said.

"We will be a clear and loud voice for the millions of Israelis who love this country but are fearful for its future. We will keep a watchful eye over the work of this government and create a real alternative for the State of Israel. We will fight against the slippery slope that leads us to a corrupt government which tramples our democracy.

"We will serve the people of Israel with pride." the statement concluded.