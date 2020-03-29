Likely appointments for ministry portfolios

Distribution of ministerial posts almost ready, Likud yet to give up on Edelstein for Knesset Speaker.

The Srugim Hebrew language site reported that following the last night's negotiations between the Likud and Israel Resilience, it was revealed that MK Miri Regev (Likud) will part ways with the Ministry of Culture and Sports which is to be handed over to a minister from Gantz's party. Regev is expected to be appointed Minister of Public Security replacing Likud MK Gilad Erdan.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) will be forced to part with his current portfolio and receive the Transportation Ministry occupied by Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina).

While Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin is expected to take on the position of Speaker of the Knesset, sources in the Likud have yet to give in on having the position taken from MK Yuli Edelstein.

It was also agreed upon that MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) will continue in his role as Minister of Health, despite Gantz's demands for the post, and MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) will continue to head the Finance Committee.

The absorption file initially promised to Gadi Yevarkan will probably be handed to Pnina Tamano-Shato, whose request to transfer from Blue and White to Israel Resilience was approved today.

Blue and White is expected to divide up its ministerial roles as follows:

Defense Minister -Benny Gantz, Deputy Defense Minister - Eitan Ginzburg, Foreign Minister - Gabi Ashkenazi, Minister of Agriculture - Amir Peretz (Labor), Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alon Schuster, Minister of Economy - Michael Biton, Minister of Science - Izhar Shay, Minister of Justice - Avi Nissenkorn or an external candidate, Minister of Welfare - Merav Cohen, Deputy Minister of Welfare - Itzik Shmuli, Minister of Absorption - Pnina Tamano-Shato, Minister of Tourism - Hili Tropper, Minister of Diaspora Affairs - Zvi Hauser, Minister of Communications - Orit Farkash Hacohen, Minister of Culture - Asaf Zamir, Minister of Social Equality - Miki Haimovich, Deputy Minister of Social Equality - Omer Yankelevich, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee - Yoaz Handel, Chairman of the Welfare Committee - Orly Levi-Abekasis, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset - Ram Shefa.