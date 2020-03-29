President Reuven Rivlin today, Sunday, sent letters wishing speedy recovery to HRH The Prince of Wales, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and Minister of State of Monaco Serge Telle, all of whom have contracted coronavirus.

In his letter, the president wrote, “In our daily prayers, we say three times a day that the Almighty is ‘a faithful and merciful healer – rofe ne’eman ve’rachaman ata’. It seems to me that this prayer has a special significance in these days for peoples.”

The president stressed that international cooperation is vital in fighting the virus, and the State of Israel will cooperate with the global community to find a solution.

He wrote, “The virus we are facing makes no distinctions for national borders, and international cooperation is vital in fighting it. Although many of us are now in isolation, drawing on our reserves of patience and forbearance, the world has become a smaller place and we gain strength from each other. Together, we will overcome this difficult time.”

He added, “The State of Israel is ready and willing to cooperate in any way possible to ensure that we combat this cruel disease and prevent its further spread. This may be the greatest challenge of our generation, and we are committed to making our fullest contribution to face and defeat it.”