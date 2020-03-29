US Ambassador to Israel donates $50 thousand for needy Israelis

For the upcoming Passover holiday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his wife Tammy donated $50,000 to Leket Israel, Israel's largest food aid organization, to help fund their hot meals distribution program for needy populations across the country.

This contributes to the donation made by the Family Fund Of Inbar and Marius Nacht.

Ambassador Friedman and his wife are donating the $50,000 to help secure the nutritional security of the elderly and needy during the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout the year, Leket Israel deals with food rescue through donations of surplus food received from hotels, catering companies, the IDF and other sources.



In addition, the organization receives surplus agricultural food, transferring it through a process that ensures maximum food security, to about 200 nonprofits across the country that deliver food to approximately 175,000 people in need.

