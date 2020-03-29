Hadassah nurse cuts short maternity leave to work in corona unit

Despite being on maternity leave, Moran Hanuka didn't hesitate to join her colleagues at the hospital when coronavirus broke out in Israel.

After Hadassah nurse Moran Hanuka had baby number four in December, she was looking forward to extending her maternity leave until June at the earliest to spend quality time with her daughter. However, with corona’s arrival in Israel, Hanuka didn’t hesitate for a second and joined her colleagues in the outbreak unit on the Ein Kerem campus.

“I told my husband and children I’m going back to Hadassah, which is my other home,” she said in an interview with Israel’s national Channel 12. “A flame was burning inside me. I couldn’t simply stay at home.”

In order to be a nurse, one has to love it, she told the incredulous anchor who expressed his surprise at her decision.

At first her husband, Dudi, and children expressed their fears, Hanukah admitted, but she explained there was nothing to fear and that she was happy with her decision. Once they heard that, her family accepted her desire.

With some 20 corona patients in two units, Hanuka and her nursing colleagues have their work cut out: There are several older patients requiring extra care – feeding, medicating and having their bandages changed.

“Of course there’s pressure but nurses learn to remain calm and give the best care to everyone with a smile,” said Hanuka. “I hope this period passes and we only hear good news. Here at Hadassah it’ll be just fine, I’m sure.”