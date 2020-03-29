Bennett: There is light at the end of the tunnel

Defense Minister: If the government takes the right actions, Israel will be able to reopen after Passover in a gradual manner.

Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett commented on Saturday night on the economic crisis in Israel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel of this terrible economic crisis. Millions of Israeli citizens have lost their livelihoods in the past month. In the uncertainty of the coronavirus, when we did not know the extent of the infection, we had no choice but to shut down most of Israel's economy. The alternative was mass death,” he said.

“It's unimaginable. I get countless messages like this every day. The distress is just awful. We now know more than we did a month ago. In a determined and precise operation of the Israeli government, if it takes the right actions, Israel can be reopened after Passover, in a controlled and gradual manner.”

“We are working on it right now, along with economic emergency actions that the Prime Minister and the Treasury are preparing in order to put money into the pockets of those who lost their livelihood. We will update soon. Together we will overcome the coronavirus!" concluded Bennett.

According to figures issued by the Ministry of Health has on Saturday night, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Israel now stands at 3,619.

Of the cases, 54 are in serious condition, 81 are in moderate condition and the rest are in light condition. The death toll stands at 12.