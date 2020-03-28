Trump: Governors ‘should be appreciative’

Trump tells Pence not to call unappreciative governors, calls for appreciation of Army Corps and FEMA efforts.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to call up governors who don't appreciate the efforts to help slow the spread of coroanvirus intheir states.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Trump said: "I think they should be appreciative. Because you know what? When they’re not appreciative to me, they’re not appreciative to the Army Corps [of Engineers], they’re not appreciative to FEMA. It’s not right."

"All I want them to do, very simple, I want them to be appreciative. I don't want them to say things that aren't true. I want them to be appreciative. We've done a great job."

Pence, he said, "calls all the governors. And I tell him, I’m a different type of person, and I say, 'Mike, don’t call the governor of Washington. You’re wasting your time with him.'"

Trump added that despite comments from the governors, his administration has "done a great job for the state of Washington" and has "taken such great care of Michigan."

Pence calls them all regardless, he added.

Governors of many states have ordered residents to stay at home, closing both schools and non-essential businesses.

Also on Friday, Trump ordered General motors to produce ventilators, and the House approved a $2 trillion relief package.