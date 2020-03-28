Princess Maria Theresa dies of coroanvirus

Princess of Bourbon-Parma dies at age 86 after contracting coronavirus.

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma died at age 86 after contracting coronavirus, her younger brother Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma said.

The princess, born in 1933 in Paris to Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, was a member of a cadet branch of the current dynasty of Spain, the House of Bourbon.

Princess Maria Theresa spent most of her adult life in Madrid, Spain, researching and writing about Carlism, the Express said.

She never married or had children.

She is survived by four of her six siblings, as well as six nieces and nephews.