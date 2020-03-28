Could Labor join Netanyahu's coalition?

Labor chairman Amir Peretz hints he is considering following in the footsteps of Benny Gantz and joining Netanyahu’s coalition.

Labor chairman Amir Peretz on Friday hinted in an interview on Channel 12 that he was considering following in the footsteps of Benny Gantz and joining Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

"This is a tough move, but we will have to look at it because in the end we are all responsible for what will happen in the country," Peretz said of Gantz's decision and the possibility of him joining the government.

"I cannot ignore the circumstances. There are election results. There are circumstances that force us to come and realize that efforts must now be made to reach compromises," he added.

"I really hope that within the agreements between Gantz and Netanyahu there will also be social issues, that is what is important to me. In deciding whether I am part of the next government, I will first examine whether the disadvantaged populations once again become the ones who pay the price and whether the women in Israel, who struggle every day to keep their family together, will pay the price. Therefore, I will demand that the social plans be real plans and if that is the case, I would certainly be happy to make my contribution."

Several weeks ago, immediately after the most recent election, Peretz called for the establishment of a leftist government headed by Gantz and supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List.

Labor, which ran on a joint ticket with Meretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher party, had a poor showing in the March 2 election, winning only seven seats.

Peretz has in the past repeatedly stated he would not join a government headed by Netanyahu. In fact, last August he shaved his trademark mustache and claimed that he had done that so everyone will be able to read his lips when he pledges "I won't sit with Netanyahu."

