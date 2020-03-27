Italy's coronavirus death toll surges by 919

Death toll from coronavirus in Italy rises by 919 to 9,134, the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged.

Italian soldiers enforce the lockdown in the region of Lombardy

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy surged on Friday by 919 to 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on February 21, Reuters reports.

Prior to Friday’s figure, the largest daily toll was registered on March 21, when 793 people died.

The 919 people who died over the last 24 hours compares with 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 86,498 from a previous 80,539, taking Italy’s total past that of China, where the coronavirus epidemic emerged at the end of last year.

The United States had surpassed China’s tally of cases on Thursday.

In Italy, of those originally infected nationwide, 10,950 had fully recovered on Friday, compared to 10,361 the day before. There were 3,732 people in intensive care against a previous 3,612, according to Reuters.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before and remains in a critical situation, with a total of 5,402 deaths and 37,298 cases.

That compared with 4,861 deaths and 34,889 cases reported up to Thursday.

The Mediterranean nation of 60 million has been under an effective lockdown since March 12, when public gatherings were banned and most stores shuttered.

