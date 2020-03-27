Main Reasons for Falling Asleep Slowly and Ways of Changing That

A person needs about 7 minutes to go to sleep. But sometimes even 30 minutes is not enough. Why does it happen? Here are some reasons

Sleep is one of the most important factors that influence everything: energy level, mood, health condition, and lifestyle. While sleeping, our organism has a chance to restore strength and energy. It is recommended for an adult to sleep at least 6 hours a day. Ideally, one should have 8-hour sleep to feel good for the rest of the day. But sometimes falling asleep is not so easy. Thoughts about work, situations experienced in life or the nerves before an important event can interfere with our sleep. Some people experience difficulties falling asleep regularly. In this article, we will focus on the main reasons people might have troubles falling asleep as well as strategies to overcome this issue.

The cause of restless sleep can be anything: stress, hormonal changes, bad habits, neurological or mental illness, emotional stress. It is also very common that an uncomfortable pillow and matress become the reason for the inability to fall asleep fast. You can try changing your mattress for a better one: the puffy mattress reviews will help you choose the right option. However, if it did not work, there might be bigger issues. However, it is usually bad habits and routines that interfere with people’s sleep. On average, a person needs about 7 minutes to go to sleep. But sometimes even 30 minutes is not enough. Why does it happen? Here are some potential reasons:

Shine

Light from lamps and other sources outside the window, night light, glow of the TV screen, laptop, smartphone screen, alarm clock with backlight. Any light source that violates natural darkness can “deceive” our circadian rhythms, which means that the production of sleep hormone — melatonin — is disrupted. Try falling asleep in the complete darkness — there is a decent chance it will work.

“Heavy” microclimate

It is easier for our body to fall asleep in comfortable conditions. It means a low level of carbon dioxide concentration, optimal temperature, and humidity. Stale and dirty air can enhance the allergic reactions, cause general weakness of the body and adversely affect immunity.

Food and drinks

Coffee, alcoholic beverages and junk food prevent a person from getting to the deep phase of sleep. Caffeine and alcohol “irritate” the nervous system, and heavy foods are absorbed and digested for a long time. The result — no matter how tired a person may be, active processes in the body interfere with sleep.

Hygiene of the bedroom

The bed should not be a workplace or kitchen table. The perception of the bedroom as a place to sleep is disturbed if you spend a lot of time in bed with a laptop or a tray of food. Even the best mattress from jons guide will not help if your subconsciousness is confused about what to do in the bedroom: sleep, eat or watch TV.

Strong smells

Using fresheners with harsh aromas, scented candles, and incense sticks before bedtime can affect sleep quality. Smells can irritate olfactory receptors.

You get to the bed, lie comfortably, and it seems that the dream is about to come, but the hands begin to reach for the smartphone, and an internal dialogue appears in the head. You recall the questions that concern you and start thinking about the future and past. The sleep does not happen, and the time your body was supposed to use to restore is wasted.

However, here are several simple ways to “trick” your mind and quickly fall asleep.

First method

Some are used to counting sheep, and someone really helps with such a technique.

Imagine an object, such as a familiar building or monument. Now you should try to zoom in the picture and analyze the building from all sides. The construction of a detailed image will help you distract yourself from worrying thoughts and fall asleep.

Second method

You can try to remember some pleasant dreams. Pay attention to your own feelings. It can be a perfect dream that you will control and develop events and situations you would like. The main thing, let it be something pleasant: after falling asleep, you can really find yourself in your ideal dream.

Third method

Lie on your back, try to feel the relaxation of each part of the body, including arms, legs, fingertips, and also the face — cheekbones, forehead, eyes, chin. The body being completely relaxed can help to fall asleep faster.