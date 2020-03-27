Olmert: 'Gantz has no political future - his future is in his past'

Former PM Ehud Olmert says Benny Gantz has 'no political future,' calls PM Netanyahu a 'con man.'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Friday responded to MK Benny Gantz's decision to join a Likud-led government, claiming the move would be regretted in the future.

Gantz's decision led to the breakup of his party, Blue and White, into its constituent factions: Yesh Atid, Telem, and Israel Resilience.

"I'm not a partner in the excitement - not from the decision, and not from those who made the decisions," Olmert told 103 FM Radio. "In another week it could be that Gantz will support [MK Yuli] Edelstein's (Likud) re-election [as Knesset Speaker]. Does he really think that a party of five MKs can have fifteen ministers?"

Olmert added: "The government which will be formed is not a unity government and not a nationalist government."

Gantz, he said, "has no political future - his future is his past. [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu is not a magician, he's a con man."

"Gantz's decision will lead us to great mourning."