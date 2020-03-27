IDF Chief of Staff: 'Firebombs in Yitzhar were a serious terror incident'

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi called to condemn those who threw firebombs at Border Police on Thursday night.

The incident occurred near Yitzhar, and was carried out by Jews who live on the outskirts of the town.

"Throwing firebombs at security forces who are doing their job to protect Israel's citizens is a serious terror incident, which symbolizes harm to the foundation of the country, and undermines its basis. This must be condemned and its perpetrators be denounced, and we must ensure they are brought to justice," Kochavi said.

"We will continue to act with the requisite severity, while joining forces with the enforcement and legal authorities to fight the crime which has become terror, and all the ways it is expressed, which create potential for escalation in the area. I wish to express support for those in the defense system, who are standing guard and who will continue to do so with professionalism and dedication."

Meanwhile, the IDF and police are working to locate those who threw the firebombs at a Border Police vehicle. No one was injured in the attack.

Ezri Tovi, a 17-year-old resident of Yitzhar, expressed his apologies for the serious incident and requested the police help to reduce the violence perpetrated by the extremist activists living on the outskirts of Yitzhar. "I'm embarrassed, and I apologize in the name of all the [town's] residents," he said.

Central Command Commander Major-General Nadav Padan said: "At the time that the State of Israel is dealing with many challenges, including the coronavirus, criminal youth on the Kumi Ori hilltop chose a path of terror and threw firebombs at Border Police forces who were carrying out a security operation in the town."

"This is a serious incident which could have caused deaths. We will work determinedly against these criminals. I harshly condemn violence of any kind against civilians, police officers, and soldiers, and I support the Border Police officers."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: "I strongly condemn the severe violence that was perpetrated against a Border Police force overnight. The security forces protect all of us. This would be criminal at any time but it is doubly criminal at this time when the Border Police and Police are helping us get through the coronavirus crisis."

ducation Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamin) said: "The violence last night near Yitzhar crossed a red line. Violence toward IDF soldiers who protect our land is totally unacceptable. Those who did this are criminals who desecrated G-d's Name. We must not tolerate such behavior. I rely on the security forces to find those who did this and bring them to justice."

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said: "The security forces work day and night for the people of Israel. If G-d forbid we find out that it was Jews who threw Molotov cocktails, this is a great source of shame for us. I hope that they catch them and put them in prison for many years."