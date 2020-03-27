Journalist thanks Gantz: You're a man I can count on

Journalist Avri Gilad on Thursday welcomed Benny Gantz’s decision to join a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Thank you, Benny Gantz," Gilad wrote in a post on his Facebook account. “Thank you for showing the people what leadership is. A true leader is resilient. You gave a fight and at the moment of truth, you realized that the battle is unnecessary right now. Life comes first.”

Gilad predicted that the left would launch an offensive against Gantz due to his joining Netanyahu, but said he is convinced that Gantz will withstand the pressure.

"You are willing to pay a heavy price in the form of the ugliest words that the left can issue that are directed and which will be directed toward you. Painful words will be written about you, from the best of authors, and you will pay in the form of a quarrel with Yair [Lapid] and Bogie [Ya’alon], but it appears that you know how to distinguish between what is important and what is not.”

“As far as I'm concerned, you've passed an important test, you're a man I can count on," Gilad added. “That’s relaxing. You have a year and a half of on-the-job training with the master. Make good use of it. Thank you.”