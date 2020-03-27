Yamina MK welcomes unity: Gantz showed responsibility

MK Ofir Sofer on Gantz's decision to break up Blue and White: The losers are those who did not think about the good of the people of Israel.

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) on Thursday welcomed Benny Gantz's intention to join a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying such a move is important given the political turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to a significant unity of parties, the composition of which will allow quality work in the government and handle the [pandemic]," Sofer told Arutz Sheva.

Who lost because of Gantz's move?

"The losers and those who are affected by the unity government are those who did not think carefully about the good of the people of Israel and the State of Israel, who turned this into a personal fight and did not understand that the agenda changed from ‘Yes to Netanyahu, no to Netanyahu’ to an agenda of a global pandemic of which Israel is also a part. Parties that have shown responsibility are in the coalition and parties that did not are outside the coalition."

Will the small parties like Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism, and even the Likud, have to give up ministerial portfolios?

"It may not be simple and, naturally when there is unity one needs to pay a price. I remind all of us that the people of Israel are primarily interested in being united in the face of the coronavirus crisis. I would not want to see injustice done to one of the parties that have gone together as a right-wing bloc.”

Personally, how are things going for you in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis?

"These days are not easy for anyone. Everyone has family they care about, and you look around and see that it's not easy health-wise or financially, and this issue should bother us as elected officials."