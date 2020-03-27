Global lockdown: A time for reflection, a time for change

The book of Leviticus, the Divine service, and the Temple offerings: Heart of the Torah.

As we usher in the glorious month of Nisan, time of redemption, the people of Israel now begin to read the third book of the Bible, Leviticus, called "the heart of the Torah."

How do we understand the korbanot, the Temple offerings, which seem so difficult to relate to in our modern world?

Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long discuss the meaning and significance of the Temple offerings in the shadow of a world paralyzed by the coronavirus, which is now keeping nearly three billion people around the world in lockdown.