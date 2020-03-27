Daylight Saving Time begins in Israel

At 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, the clocks moved forward one hours, making it 3:00 a.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on October 25.

Daylight Saving Time will last 212 days and end on Saturday night, October 25, 2020.

In most cell phones, the time switch between will be done automatically. If your device has not switched to Daylight Saving Time, you will need to do so manually: In the Settings menu, look for the "Date & Time" option and turn off “Automatic Date and Time.”

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually adjust the time and date.

Daylight Saving Time can save the economy between 100 million and 150 million shekels a year, with most of the savings coming from the reduction in electricity use.