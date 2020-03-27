'If we don't tighten the closure, people will die'

Shmuel Rosner and Professor Laura Rosen discuss Israel's method of dealing with the coronavirus and its possible implications.

In her opinion, the steps she has taken so far are very positive, but not enough.

She believes there is no escape from exceeding the restrictions on the civilian population and imposing a complete closure for some time, in order to most effectively stop the spread of the virus.

According to Professor Rosen, if no unusual step is taken, the numbers of the infected and dead can rise significantly and completely out of control.

Prof. Leah (Laura) Rosen was born in the U.S. and immigrated to Israel in 1986. She holds a B.S. in Mathematics from Rutgers University and an M.S. in Biostatistics from the Harvard School of Public Health. She received her Ph.D. from the School of Public Health at Hebrew University. Prior to coming to Tel Aviv University, she was the National Coordinator of Healthy Israel 2020, Israel's health targeting initiative. She is a member of the Israel National Council for Smoking Prevention, and a former member of the Israel National Council for Health Promotion and the Public Committee for the Reduction of Smoking and its Damages. Prof. Rosen is the former Chair of the Department of Health Promotion.