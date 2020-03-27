Left-wing activists protest outside Gantz's house: Wake up!

Left-wing activists urge Gantz to keep promise not to sit in a government headed by Netanyahu who has a criminal indictment.

Left-wing activists demonstrated on Thursday evening outside the home of Israel Resilience chairman Benny Gantz in protest over his decision to form a unity government with the Likud.

The organizers of the protest said, "Gantz is uniting with those who only yesterday undermined democracy and will continue to act in the same way. We call on Gantz - wake up, keep your promise not to sit under a person accused of criminal acts, who threatens the rule of law, who threatens the Supreme Court, who you yourself described as an inciter.”