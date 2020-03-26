Number of coronavirus patients rises to 2,693

46 coronavirus patients are in serious condition as death toll rises to eight.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 2,693, the Health Ministry reported Thursday evening.

46 patients are in severe condition, 67 are in moderate condition and the rest are in mild condition. Eight patients have died from the virus so far.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the Mossad had brought hundreds of thousands of essential components for the coronavirus test kits. The equipment will be transferred to the health system and will be put to immediate use.

The entire institution joined the Israeli effort to take control of the coronavirus epidemic. The institution's cyber staff is currently assisting the Health Ministry in writing unique software and applications for dealing with the virus.

This is in tandem with the assistance that the Shin Bet began to provide to the Health Ministryin locating people who came in close contact with coronavirus patients and had to go into isolation.

Meanwhile, Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch has demanded that coronavirus patients be removed from her city due to the rapid rate of infection. Beit Shemesh has risen from three patients to 36 patients in the past week. I'm worried about the growth trend - the curve is very sharply pointed upwards," Bloch told reporters,

"We have made moves to produce a situation that all our residents know and obey. We have issued leaflets in all languages ​​to increase residents' awareness, but I feel we need to change gears," she said.

"My call to the Health Ministry is 'Get the sick patients out of Beit Shemesh.'"