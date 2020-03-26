PA: Fear of rapid spread of COVID-19

The PA has instructed security forces to enforce strict guidelines in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh met with PA security chiefs and health ministers today to deliberate on additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and ways of dealing with the issue of thousands of Palestinian Arabs returning to Judea and Samaria [from their jobs in pre-'67 borders].

"In our estimate, the next few days will be more difficult, not only for us but for the world as a whole, so we must take a thorough approach to tackling the threat of [Arabs] arriving from [pre-'67 borders]," said Shtayyeh.

Shtayyeh instructed his security chiefs to tighten inspections at border crossings and crossings between PA districts and cities.

In addition, PA security forces were instructed to tighten quarantine directives in the village of Bidu and nearby villages following the infection of residents and death of an elderly woman.

Shtayyeh repeatedly urged PA laborers in pre-'67 Israel to return to their homes and follow the Ministry of Health's instructions for remaining in home isolation for a period of two weeks.

According to directives, only PA governors will be allowed to issue one-time transit permits for transfer from one province to another and only for trade or humanitarian purposes.