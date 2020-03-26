Lapid: Not a unity government, rather another Netanyahu government

MK Yair Lapid, Chairman of Yesh Atid spoke tonight (Thursday) in response to the latest political development.

Here is his full speech:

What’s being formed today isn’t a unity government. It’s another Netanyahu government

We formed Blue and White to offer an alternative to the Israeli people. A decent, honest, values-driven centrist party. The election results proved that Israel needed that alternative like we need air to breathe. We wanted to bring about change, to bring about hope, to start a new path. Benny Gantz decided today to break apart Blue and White and crawl into Netanyahu’s government. It’s a disappointing decision. What’s being formed today isn’t a unity government and not an emergency government. It’s another Netanyahu government. Benny Gantz surrendered without a fight and crawled into Netanyahu’s government, joined the haredi-extremist bloc.

We ran together because Benny Gantz looked me in the eye and said we would never sit in this bad government. I believed him. Together with us over a million Blue and White voters marched from street to street and from bridge to bridge. Good, honest Israelis. People who serve in the IDF, pay their taxes, obey the law. They feel betrayed today, and justifiably so. Their votes were stolen and given as a gift to Netanyahu.

Israel now has one national mission: To fight the Coronavirus together. The Coronavirus crisis is one of the most serious in the history of our country. We will work tirelessly to help the citizens of Israel get through this crisis. From the opposition as well because that is what’s important now.

But the Coronavirus crisis doesn’t give us the right or permission to abandon our values. We promised not to sit under a Prime Minister with three criminal indictments. We promised not to sit in a coalition of extremists and extortionists. We said we wouldn’t allow anyone to undermine Israel’s democracy. And on this week of all weeks, in which the attacks on the justice system were at their worst, a prize is given to those who disobey the law. A prize to criminality. You can’t crawl into a government like that and tell us you did it for the good of the country.

We will keep going, just as we did these past years. We will serve the public with determination and faith. We will maintain the vision of the Israeli center. Together with Bogie, together with all our partners, we will fight for our democracy and for our justice system. We’ll fight for the economy. For the healthcare system. For compensation for all those hurt by this crisis. That’s why we’re here. That is what’s important now.

What we will deal with is defending Israel’s democracy but not only that. The Coronavirus crisis raises serious questions: How many hospital beds do we have, how many do we need? How many tests do we have, how many do we need? How will we protect our medical staff? How will we protect our parents? How will we fully re-start the economy? The economy side of this crisis is being very badly mismanaged. In Korea unemployment fell to 3.3%, in Israel it’s over 20%. What are they doing right that we’re not doing? How will we protect businesses? How will we protect workers? How will we make sure that everyone sat at home today will have a job to go back to?

We will support any decision that will help the healthcare system. Help put the economy back on track. We’ll keep a watchful eye on this government. We have plans. We have experience. We have a national responsibility. As always, we’ll work for the nation of Israel and the people of Israel.

There is a beautiful Hebrew phrase, “The honest path.” Like always, the honest path is the one we’ll take. Thank you.