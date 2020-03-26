'Gantz, Netanyahu succeeded in tearing apart Blue and White'

MK Meir Cohen, Blue and White's first choice to be Knesset Speaker, criticizes Benny Gantz for seeking the position himself.

MK Meir Cohen (Blue and White), who was originally the party's choice to be Speaker of the Knesset, commented on Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz's decision to pursue a unity government instead.

Cohen, who belongs to Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid faction, wrote to party activists Thursday evening: "Unfortunately Gantz and Bibi have succeeded in dismantling Blue and White. You have spent a full year, day and night, winter and summer. You ran from street to street, from house to house, infused with faith that it was time to change Israeli politics."

"There were to be no more schisms, no more diversions, and above all politics was to be kept clean - no traitors and no zig-zagging. We certainly did not oppose unity at such an hour, but we thought first and foremost there was to insist on democracy, mutual guarantee and cleanliness," Cohen said.

According to Cohen, "all of these were rudely run underfoot today by those who rushed their way. There was another way. A huge thank you for being our best friends, kisses and hugs despite the 'corona.'"

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid faction and Moshe Ya'alon's factions both submitted requests to break away from the Blue and White party in response to Gantz's decision to seek the role of Speaker of the Knesset. Of the leaders of the Blue and White party, only Gabi Ashkenazi supported Gantz's decision.

"The country is in a time of national crisis, one of the hardest we have known. A difficult crisis requires hard decisions," Ashkenazi said.

''We're public servants, we've served the public all our lives. During this time, we could not resist. At this time, Israeli citizens need a national emergency government. As always, even today - Israel comes before all,” Ashkenazi added.