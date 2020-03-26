PA man fined NIS 5,000 for breaking quarantine 3 times

A resident of Qalansawe was fined for breaking quarantine on multiple occasions.

Arutz Sheva Staff reported today that traffic police officers spotted a private vehicle driving on Highway 4 with tinted windows in violation of traffic laws.

The vehicle was pulled over for inspection and four Arab passengers: three residents of Judea and Samaria and the driver, a local of Qalansawe in his 20s were discovered.

The police officers established that the driver had violated quarantine for the third time, twice today in addition to driving three passengers in violation of emergency regulations.

The passengers were transferred to the [nearby] checkpoint and the driver was fined NIS 5,000 for violating quarantine.

A criminal investigation was launched against him and he was escorted home by police to ensure compliance with emergency regulations.