Berlin police: Stop asking dumb coronavirus questions

Berlin police say glut of dumb questions to coronavirus hotline preventing them from helping people who are actually in need.

The Berlin police force has asked civilians to stop flooding hotlines with 'stupid questions' in response to coronavirus restrictions, Reuters reported. According to police, the glut of pointless inquiries is preventing them from helping those who are truly in need.

"You have many questions about the #covid19 containment ordinance, we understand that, but this must not mean that people in need can no longer get through to our emergency call center," police said in a tweet.

Among the questions cited were inquiries about having a hairdresser come to a person's home during the lockdown and having friends over.

Germany initiated a lockdown banning meetings of more than two peoeple on Sunday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Germany has 36,508 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 198 people have died so far from the disease.