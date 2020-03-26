Gantz appointed Knesset Speaker

Blue and White leader voted in as Knesset Speaker 74-18 as his party falls apart.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz was selected to be the next Speaker of the Knesset Thursday.

74 MKs voted in favor of Gantz's appointment while 18 voted against.

Gantz was the only MK to submit his candidacy for the position.

The move received support from the Likud and Prime Minister Netanyahu, but was opposed on the left and within the Blue and White party. Telem leader Moshe Ya'alon and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid submitted requests to break away from the Blue and White party in protest against Gantz's candidacy.

Gantz's election paves the way for a national unity government to be formed.