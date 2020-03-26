Choosing between iPhone and Android: how to make the ultimate choice

Ok, so you’ve decided now is the time to get a new smartphone, most likely an upgrade on your previous pocket-sized robot. Well, that’s such a cool idea. But have you decided on the brand and operating system (OS) you will be getting?

Don’t think so!

If you’re like most smartphone users, then you’re most likely contemplating which to buy, Apple’s turn-of-the-century luxe iPhones or Android’s myriad of options.

Luckily for you, we’ve compiled just a list of tips to guide your decision-making. Of course, your final decision will be based on your personal discretion, but these tips can sure be an eye-opener for you. So, let’s roll, shall we?

What appeals to you and what are you used to

Although both are smartphones, Android, and iPhones are quite different in a number of ways. Do you like to change the look and feel of your phone every now and then? Do you like to use third-party apps, if you’re not satisfied with the ones that came with your phone? Have you grown so accustomed to Google’s suite of apps (Drive, Waze, Maps, Gmail, and the likes) that you cannot go a day without using them? If so, then you may want to consider getting an android.

On the other hand, if you love a phone with a premium touch, love things the way they came, appreciate smartphones with fascinating designs, and also does not compromise on functionality and enjoy using Apple’s suite of apps ( Apple Maps, iWork, iMessage, Siri), then you should consider getting an Apple iPhone.

How do you like your smartphone screen size?

Although Apple has been raising its smartphone screen size lately, with the likes of iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max coming in 6.5” and 6.5” respectively, the biggest size smartphone size still comes from Android. With some Android designs boasting screen sizes as big and wide as 7.2”.

So if you prefer a small or medium-sized phone with compact designs, then you might want to go for Apple's standard size iPhones. However, if you’re looking for something really big, much close to being a looking like a tablet, then Android is your best bet to finding that.

How important is hardware to you

Do you like to constantly upgrade your phone to the latest OS? When a new OS drops, do you like to upgrade your smartphone to the latest and greatest specs? If so, then Androids are your best bets. From the days of cupcakes and donuts to the time of lollipops and nougats, Android has always designed in their smartphones in such a way that users can easily upgrade to the latest OS version. So if you buy an Android smartphone with a KitKat OS, you will most likely be able to upgrade to a lollipop whenever you want to.

What’s UI (User interface) to you?

Although the older versions of iPhones may not have blindingly fast processor speeds or monstrous RAMs (newest versions do anyway; only that they are freaking expensive), they still perform way better Androids in terms of user experience and user interface. Typically, iPhone’s UI is quite easy to use in contrast to Android, which mostly requires that users undergo a certain degree of the learning curve. Don't even let me get started on how great the UI of the latest iPhones are.

Ease of operation

This factor varies from smartphone to smartphone and brands to brands. Eventually, your choice based on this factor will be made based on what your money can buy and which appeals to your mode of operating smartphones. For starters, you can try to type some words using the iPhone keyboard and some with the Android keyboard. Both are virtual keyboard with physical feedback (only on Android phones), but you may find that one is more naturally suited to your fingers and the way you type than the other.

Sharing of media files

This is where the Android beats the iPhone hands down. Although it is a feature sometimes considered "class" by iPhone users! To transfer media files to your iPhone might require that you use the iTunes (software installed on your computer that takes a lot of getting-used-to to master). On Androids, however, you only need to connect a USB cable to your computer, and you're good to go. Additionally, you may find that it is impossible to simply send files to your friends with an iPhone, whereas Android permits the use of some sharing apps and Bluetooth for media file transfer.