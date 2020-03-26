Beit Shemesh police raid kindergarten, issue fines

Police found two apartments one of which was operating a kindergarten with over 30 kids and in the other, 11 kids along with a teacher.

Police in Beit Shemesh found two apartments one of which was operating a kindergarten with over 30 kids and in the other, 11 kids along with a teacher.

The police made sure that the kids were taken home, and handed out fines of NIS 5000 for the apartment owners.

The number of deaths in Israel as a result of complications with the coronavirus rose to 8, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

The number of patients diagnosed by the afternoon rose to 2,666. 39 are hospitalized in serious condition, 68 in moderate condition

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, there have been 490,144 virus cases reported around the world, 22,154 have succumbed to COVID-19, and 118,032 have recovered from the disease. China has thus far experienced the most number of cases with 81,285 and Italy is second with 74,836.

A number of nations around the world have said medical supplies such as respirators and hospital staff were running low. Sports leagues including the NBA and Euroleague basketball have either shut down or postponed their seasons. A number of celebrities and political figures have contracted the novel coronavirus.