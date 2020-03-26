Houthi Public Health Minister: 'America could be behind COVID-19 pandemic'

Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil says 'America is country capable of massacring whole world, as well as own citizens.'

Houthi Public Health Minister in Yemen Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakkil said in a sermon Friday on Al-Eman TV (Yemen) that the world should ask who and what is behind the COVID-19 pandemic, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that America is a country capable of massacring the whole world, as well as its own citizens, and he claimed that America had killed 4,000 of its own citizens on 9/11.

He then chanted the Houthi slogan with the audience: "Allah Akbar! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curse be upon the Jews! Victory to Islam!"