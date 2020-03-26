Man arrested for flying drone near Temple Mount

Tel Aviv resident about 40 years old suspected. "Police will enforce ban to prevent the flying of drones in the banned and nearby areas."

Police forces deployed throughout the Old City this morning, Thursday, identified a drone operating in the area and began operations to locate it.

The activity led to the arrest and detention of a suspect, a resident of Tel Aviv about 40 years old, who allegedly operated the drone, and he was taken to interrogation.

Following the incident, Israel Police said: "We emphasize it is prohibited to fly drones in the areas where flying is prohibited."

"Israel Police will enforce this ban to prevent the flying of drones in the banned and nearby areas," police emphasized.